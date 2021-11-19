CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Nutrien, FedEx And This Tech Giant Headed For A 'Massive Breakout'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), saying that the company generates “above market growth.” UnitedHealth has “very high cash flow,” she added.

“We’re having higher employment levels and that’s really what drives their business, more employees who need healthcare," Firestone said.

Jon Najarian cited Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) for their fertilizers, like nitrates and phosphates.

“Big trades out in June. I bought calls,” he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) because “retail is doing great.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that a “massive breakout” in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is possible.