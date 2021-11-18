QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Apple, Dicks Sporting Goods And This Payments Giant

byCraig Jones
November 18, 2021 8:16 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is “nice and cheap.” He added, “It’s going a lot higher.”

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said he was operating with the principle of KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid). He named Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is off 2% from a record high. “Its epic setback is done,” Lebenthal commented.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors cited PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a top pick, saying that this company “was a huge beneficiary of the COVID environment.” However, PayPal has since had “an expectations reset,” which has created “an interesting opportunity” to add the stock, she mentioned. The company has “industry leading growth” and is “very innovative in its space,” Vingiello added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

© 2021 Benzinga.com.

