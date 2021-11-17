QQQ
+ 2.81
391.80
+ 0.71%
BTC/USD
-826.08
59232.79
-1.38%
DIA
+ 0.70
360.54
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 1.82
465.61
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.37
145.85
-0.25%
GLD
-1.25
175.43
-0.72%

Cathie Wood Buys Another $11.2M In Robinhood On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

byRachit Vats
November 16, 2021 11:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Buys Another $11.2M In Robinhood On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Market Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) as the stock of the company that operates a marketplace for stocks, options, and cryptocurrency slipped lower.

The popular money manager bought 331,820 shares — estimated to be worth $11.24 million — in Robinhood.

Shares of the financial services company, which is down 2.73% year-to-date, closed 3.12% lower at $33.87 a share on Tuesday. The stock is down about 17% in the past month.

See Also: Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Atlantic Equities on Tuesday downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target to $35 a share from $65.

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $32.87.

Ark Invest bought shares in Robinhood via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW)  on Tuesday. The money manager also has exposure in the stock via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). 

The three ETFs held a total of about 15.54 million shares — worth $543.3 million — in Robinhood ahead of Tuesday’s trades. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Tuesday:

  • Bought 23,956 shares —estimated to be worth $6.33 million — in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). Shares closed 0.30% higher at $264.49 a share on Tuesday.
  • Sold 123,790 shares — estimated to be worth $7.76 million — in Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z). Shares closed 1.16% lower at $62.80 a share.
  • Bought 21,535 shares — estimated to be worth $875,613— in TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). Shares closed 1.70% higher at $40.66 a share.

Photo: Courtesy of Robinhood

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. read more
Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday

Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday continued to buy shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR) on the dip. read more
Cathie Wood Rushes To Load Up $36M In Palantir As Its Stock Crashes 9%

Cathie Wood Rushes To Load Up $36M In Palantir As Its Stock Crashes 9%

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Tuesday bought 1.48 million shares—  estimated to be worth $35.98 million— in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) on the dip and after months of booking profit in the s read more
Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest sold shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday as the largest U.S. read more