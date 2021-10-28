fbpx

Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock

byRachit Vats
October 27, 2021 10:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Sells Another $59M In Tesla And Buys The Dip In Robinhood And This Social Media Stock

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) as shares of the financial services company tanked after reporting earnings for the latest quarter.

Ark Invest bought 2.24 million shares — estimated to be worth $79.4 million — in Robinhood Markets on the day the stock tanked 10.44% to $35.44 a share.

Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue of $365 million after hours on Tuesday, up 35% year-over-year but missed analysts’ estimates of $431.3 million.  The company noted a decline in cryptocurrency activity during the quarter.

See Also: Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit

The company noted the cryptocurrency decline was partly due to a fall in demand for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May the first and has plummeted 66.3% since then.

Ark sold Robinhood shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF), and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) on Wednesday. No other Ark Invest ETF owns shares in the company.

Wood’s investment management firm held 9.73 million shares — worth $385.36 million — in Robinhood ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

Robinhood stock is up 1.78% since its public listing in July.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $120M In Tesla On Tuesday And Buys This Social Media Stock

Here are a few other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:

  • Sold 57,106 shares — estimated to be worth $59.26 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). Including the latest sale, Ark Invest has sold about $1.09 billion worth of shares in Tesla since the start of September.
  • Bought 1.1 million shares — estimated to be about $60.68 million — in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), on the day shares of the social media company closed 10.78% lower at $54.81 a share.
  • Sold 106,531 shares — estimated to be worth $33.2 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the day shares closed 2.45% lower at $311.67 a share.

Photo: Courtesy of Robinhood

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Short Ideas Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Bunny Crypto' Up 4000%

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Bunny Crypto' Up 4000%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Wednesday night after Shiba Inu briefly surpassed Dogecoin in market capitalization. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Below Key Levels, Dogecoin Got Flipped By The Unstoppable Shiba Inu, DeFi Coins Regain Luster

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Below Key Levels, Dogecoin Got Flipped By The Unstoppable Shiba Inu, DeFi Coins Regain Luster

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.26% to $2.61 trillion. read more
Is Shiba Inu On Track To Topple Dogecoin In Market Cap?

Is Shiba Inu On Track To Topple Dogecoin In Market Cap?

As Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) touched an all-time high of $0.00005391 early Wednesday, it might appear that it is about to catch up with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), but there’s more to it than meets the eye. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.16% lower at $0.26 early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has risen 5.94% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin, DOGE rose 1.09%. It fell 3.23% against Ethereum over 24 hours. read more