QQQ
+ 3.15
391.46
+ 0.8%
BTC/USD
-3973.91
59632.83
-6.25%
DIA
+ 1.26
359.98
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 2.49
464.94
+ 0.53%
TLT
-0.33
145.81
-0.23%
GLD
-1.24
175.42
-0.71%

Jumia Shares Fall Tuesday: What's Going On?

byTyler Bundy
November 16, 2021 3:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jumia Shares Fall Tuesday: What's Going On?

Jumia Technologies AG. (NYSE:JMIA) shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results. Revenue came in at $42.7 million, beating the estimate of $40.2 million.

Jumia Technologies was down 20.09% at $14.79 at last check.

Jumia Technologies Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares saw a large dip Tuesday and are now trading within what technical traders call a sideways channel.
  • The stock previously found resistance near the $20 level before it was able to break above the level and begin to hold it as support. The price has now fallen back below this level, indicating it may be an area of resistance once again. The stock has found support near the $7 level in the past and may hold this area as support once again.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock’s sentiment has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a big drop and now sits at 31. This is right on the border of the oversold area and shows the stock has been seeing a lot of selling pressure in the last couple days.

See Also: Why Jumia Shares Are Falling Today

jmiadaily11-16-21.jpg

What’s Next For Jumia Technologies?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock find some support and make a bounce back higher. Bulls would then like to see the stock be able to climb back above the $20 level and hold it as support and go on to make higher lows from there.

Bears are in control of the stock and want to see it keep falling back lower toward the next possible support line. Bears are looking to see the stock fall below the $7 level and hold it as resistance.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jumia's Stock Found A New Bottom: What's Next?

Jumia's Stock Found A New Bottom: What's Next?

On May 6, Citron's Andrew Left appeared on Benzinga’s “Premarket Prep At The Close” to discuss why he’s bullish on Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA). read more
Why Jumia Could Be Worth More In Sum Of Parts Valuation

Why Jumia Could Be Worth More In Sum Of Parts Valuation

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) went on quite the ride Tuesday after reporting first-quarter financial results. read more
Cisco And IBM Lead The Dow Jones Higher Thursday

Cisco And IBM Lead The Dow Jones Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher, rebounding after the recent dip amid capital gains tax hike concerns and as investors await several notable earnings reports next week. read more
Exclusive: Why Citron Research's Andrew Left Says Jumia Could Be Buyout Target

Exclusive: Why Citron Research's Andrew Left Says Jumia Could Be Buyout Target

Citron Research's Andrew Left appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep At The Close" Thursday to discuss Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) in an exclusive interview. read more