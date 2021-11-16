 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Jumia Shares Falling Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Jumia Shares Falling Today?
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIAreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8.5% year-on-year, to $42.7 million, beating the consensus of $40.2 million.
  • Orders increased by 28% Y/Y to 8.5 million, and annual active consumers rose 8.1% to 7.3 million.
  • Total payment volume (TPV) increased 15.1% to $64.5 million. The gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 8.1% Y/Y to $238.1 million.
  • Gross profit declined 6% Y/Y to $25.5 million. The operating loss widened by 92.6% Y/Y to $(64) million.
  • The company held $583.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss widened 94% Y/Y to $(52.5) million.
  • "Annual Active Consumers reached 7.3 million, up 8% year-over-year. As a result of the acceleration in consumers and orders, we are reaching an inflection point in the GMV trajectory leading to an increase in GMV of 8% year-over-year, reaching $238mm," commented co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec.
  • Price action: JMIA shares are trading lower by 6.16% at $17.37 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JMIA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com