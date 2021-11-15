QQQ
-1.15
395.85
-0.29%
BTC/USD
-1517.10
64002.00
-2.32%
DIA
+ 0.31
360.97
+ 0.09%
SPY
-0.12
467.39
-0.03%
TLT
-1.52
148.85
-1.03%
GLD
-0.26
174.71
-0.15%

C3.AI Stock Is Being Squeezed Between Support, Resistance

byTyler Bundy
November 15, 2021 11:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
C3.AI Stock Is Being Squeezed Between Support, Resistance

C3.AI Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares were trading higher Monday.

The company is set to announce second-quarter earnings Dec. 1. 

C3.AI was up 2.54% at $48.47 at last check.

C3.AI Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock pushed higher toward pattern resistance in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock has fallen lower since the gap higher this morning.
  • Narrowing highs and lows have pinched the stock between support and resistance, and may continue to act as price barriers until the price can break through either support or resistance on an above average volume day.
  • The stock trades above the 50-day moving average (green) but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support, while the 200-day moving average may act as a place of resistance.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been building higher lows and now sits at 55 on the indicator. This shows that there is now more buying pressure than there is selling pressure in the stock.

aidaily11-15-21.png

What’s Next For C3.AI?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock form higher lows and go on to break above pattern resistance. This could show the stock is making a long-term trend change and be starting an uptrend. Bulls would also like to see the stock break above the 200-day moving average for sentiment to turn more bullish.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock be unable to break above the resistance level and for the stock to start falling back toward support. Bears are then looking to see the stock fall below the pattern support and break down lower.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why C3.ai Stock Could Reverse Soon

Why C3.ai Stock Could Reverse Soon

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares were trading higher Wednesday, with the company scheduled to report second-quarter financial results after the closing bell. The company is expected to report a quarterly loss at 28 cents per share with revenue of $51.16 million. read more

C3.ai Inc. Looks Like It's Ready To Break Out Soon

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company secured a five-year renewal of a strategic deal with Shell (NYSE: RDS). read more
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Futu, Intuitive Surgical, Ocugen, Sprouts Farmers Market And More

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Futu, Intuitive Surgical, Ocugen, Sprouts Farmers Market And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. read more
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Texas Pacific Land Corp, StoneCo, Carrier Global And More

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Texas Pacific Land Corp, StoneCo, Carrier Global And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. read more