QQQ
+ 3.75
386.84
+ 0.96%
BTC/USD
-836.21
63938.05
-1.29%
DIA
+ 1.27
358.19
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 2.90
460.87
+ 0.63%
TLT
-0.76
148.74
-0.51%
GLD
+ 0.25
173.88
+ 0.14%

What's Next For Roblox After Recent Pennant Break?

byTyler Bundy
November 12, 2021 1:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Next For Roblox After Recent Pennant Break?

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) shares are trading higher Friday, possibly pushing in continuation after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results Tuesday. The stock is still seeing above-average volume days after the large gap from earnings.

Roblox was up 8.67% at $106.63 at press time.

Roblox Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be in a period of consolidation after seeing the large gap up from earnings and breaking out of the falling wedge pattern.
  • The price was able to break out of the narrowing highs and lows and now is moving sideways while seeing days of above-average volume.
  • The stock trades above the 50-day moving average (green), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bullish sentiment.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support in the future for the stock.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been consolidating and sits at 66. This shows the stock is still seeing more buying pressure than it is selling pressure.

Related: Roblox Stock Skyrockets: What's Going On And What's Next?

rblxdaily11-12-21.jpg

What’s Next For Roblox?

Bullish traders want to see the stock continue to consolidate for a time and be able to hold the gains it has made. Then bulls are looking to see the stock continue its run higher. Bulls would like to see the stock continue higher while making higher lows for consistent steady growth.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock start to fade back lower and head toward the wedge pattern once again. Bears are then looking to see the stock fall below pattern support for the downtrend to continue.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Want To Bet On Metaverse? Jim Cramer Says These 4 Stocks Are The Way To Go

Want To Bet On Metaverse? Jim Cramer Says These 4 Stocks Are The Way To Go

Television host Jim Cramer has come up with four names that he says investors should buy if they want to latch on to the metaverse bandwagon. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Corteva, Vale, Roblox And Paypal

CNBC's Final Trades: Corteva, Vale, Roblox And Paypal

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is a “great agricultural company” that is well positioned for 2022, now that they have read more
Roblox Stock Skyrockets: What's Going On And What's Next?

Roblox Stock Skyrockets: What's Going On And What's Next?

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 13 cents per share, beating the estimate calling for a loss of 14 cents per share. read more
Roblox To Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight And This Trader Thinks The Stock Has More Room To Run This Week

Roblox To Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight And This Trader Thinks The Stock Has More Room To Run This Week

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) CEO David Baszucki will be featured Tuesday on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer. read more