 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roblox Stock Skyrockets: What's Going On And What's Next?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
Roblox Stock Skyrockets: What's Going On And What's Next?

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 13 cents per share, beating the estimate calling for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $509.3 million.

Roblox was up 35.49% at $104.70 at last check.

Roblox Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock saw an extremely large gap higher and broke out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.
  • The price has been falling and been condensed between narrowing highs and lows and was hanging near pattern resistance for a while, hinting at a breakout. Earnings came out and the stock saw the large breakout with a gap up higher.
  • The stock trades above the 50-day moving average (green), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bullish sentiment.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support in the future for the stock.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shot higher Tuesday and now sits at 71. This shows after the good earnings came out the stock saw a large increase in the amount of buyers in the market.

See Also: Why Roblox Shares Are Rising Today

rblxdaily11-9-21_0.jpg

What’s Next For Roblox?

Bullish traders would like to see how far the stock will run, and once it cools off they are looking for a period of consolidation while maintaining the gains the stock made. After some consolidation, bulls are looking to see the stock form higher lows and continue to climb.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock start to fade lower the next few weeks and fall back to where the stock was trading when it traded within the wedge pattern. Bears hope the stock could fall below pattern support, possibly signaling a further bearish push is on the way.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RBLX)

Roblox To Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight And This Trader Thinks The Stock Has More Room To Run This Week
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Roblox Jumps After Q3 Results; LifeStance Health Group Shares slide
58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
General Electric Announces Plans to Split Up into Three Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com