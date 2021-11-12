QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Intuit, BNY Mellon, Coinbase And This Semiconductor Maker

byCraig Jones
November 12, 2021 7:12 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) as a top pick. He said the company supplies semiconductors to the automotive industry.

“I think this is one you gotta keep an eye on,” Lebenthal said. “I think a year or two from now you’re gonna be looking at it like AMD (NASDAQ:AMD)."

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management cited Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU). After the acquisition of MailChimp, Intuit is becoming “the go-to for accounting and marketing for small businesses and individuals,” he said.

Jon Najarian named Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), adding that he had bought “the 60 calls during the show.”

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said the fundamentals and the technicals of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) “looked strong.”

