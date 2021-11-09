QQQ
-1.66
399.72
-0.42%
BTC/USD
-799.38
66726.45
-1.18%
DIA
-1.33
365.65
-0.37%
SPY
-1.48
470.41
-0.32%
TLT
+ 2.02
147.00
+ 1.36%
GLD
+ 0.18
170.28
+ 0.1%

3 Stocks To Benefit From Infrastructure Package

byCraig Jones
November 9, 2021 9:59 am
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments said she would like to pick individual stocks over Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE), which are likely to benefit from the passage of a massive infrastructure bill.

The House of Representatives late Friday night passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a 228-206 vote, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is one of the major beneficiaries of the $55 billion water spending bill, which is significant spending for water according to Tengler.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) is going to benefit from the $40 billion amount that will be spent on bridges.

She also expects the infrastructure bill to benefit Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

None of the three stocks are in the list of top 10 percentage holdings in the Infrastructure Development ETF, she added.

Price Action: Xylem shares rose 1.6% to close at $133.07 on Monday, while shares of Jacobs Engineering gained 1.7% at $144.99. Martin Marietta Materials stock climbed 3.1% to settle at $425.

