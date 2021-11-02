QQQ
-0.32
387.75
-0.08%
BTC/USD
+ 2303.89
63215.00
+ 3.78%
DIA
+ 0.35
358.78
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.38
459.66
+ 0.08%
TLT
+ 0.18
146.26
+ 0.12%
GLD
+ 0.00
167.52
+ 0%

CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, FedEx, Hilton And This Stock That's On A 20-Year Breakout

byCraig Jones
November 2, 2021 8:56 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that Visa Inc’s (NYSE:V) stock gained around 12% after the company reported earnings. “They had great numbers. Double-digit earnings, revenue and net income,” she commented.

Talkington added that JPMorgan has a $277 target price for Visa and that she believed the stock was at a good entry point.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), while Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was on the “verge of a 20-year breakout.”

Pete Najarian cited Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE:HLT) as his pick, adding that “there was “some buying out there in April.”

