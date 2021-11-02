CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, FedEx, Hilton And This Stock That's On A 20-Year Breakout

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that Visa Inc’s (NYSE:V) stock gained around 12% after the company reported earnings. “They had great numbers. Double-digit earnings, revenue and net income,” she commented.

Talkington added that JPMorgan has a $277 target price for Visa and that she believed the stock was at a good entry point.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), while Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was on the “verge of a 20-year breakout.”

Pete Najarian cited Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE:HLT) as his pick, adding that “there was “some buying out there in April.”