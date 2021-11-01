Cathie Wood Snaps Up $63.8M In Facebook As Social Media Giant Sets Metaverse Ambitions

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Friday raised its exposure in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), a day after the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media company said it has changed its name to Meta to reflect its ambition beyond social media.

The popular money managing firm bought 197,259 shares — estimated to be worth $63.83 million — in the Meta stock.

Shares of the company closed 2.1% higher at $323.57 a share on Friday. Meta will change its stock ticker from FB to MVRS, effective Dec. 1.

Ark Invest deployed Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) to buy shares in Meta. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too owns shares in the company.

Here are a few other key trades from Ark on Friday: