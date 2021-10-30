Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included mega-cap tech giants that were in the news.

A top consumer staple and an out-of-favor tech company were among the bearish calls seen.

Big tech drew plenty of attention in the final week of October. Tech earnings were mixed, the world's most valuable company was dethroned, the social media leader got a facelift, and the trillion-dollar market cap club welcomed a new member.

The markets reached new all-time highs, and the big three U.S. indexes closed the week at least a little bit higher, led by the Nasdaq's more than 2% gain. The indexes are 5% or so higher for the month, as well as up at least 16% year to date. The S&P 500 leads here, with a gain of more than 22% this year.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Why Apple Analysts Prefer To Look Past Supply Chain Challenges, Remain Bullish After Q4 Revenue Miss," Shanthi Rexaline reveals why top analysts are sticking with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

"Why The Facebook Name Change Is A Big Deal, According To Gene Munster" by Madhukumar Warrier explores why the Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) makeover is not a trivial thing, according to the featured strategist.

Adam Eckert's "Why Pete Najarian Says Microsoft Is The Best Mega-Cap Tech Stock To Own Right Now" discusses why Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock may be the top big tech pick right now.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

The Bears

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) and its peers continue to face regulatory scrutiny in China over data protection and their treatment of workers, according to "Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?" by Anusuya Lahiri.

In Wayne Duggan's "Is Coca-Cola's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?," see why, at its current price, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stock may be somewhat overvalued. Do analysts see any upside potential from current levels?

"What Are The 3 Risks To Nokia Stock?" by Priya Nigam suggests that upside in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) stock may be limited. Is the Finnish tech giant likely to meet consensus earnings estimates for 2021? A key analyst shares his thoughts.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.