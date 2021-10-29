QQQ
Quick Take Technical Analysis: Enphase Energy, Inc

byMelanie Schaffer
October 29, 2021 2:04 pm
Enphase Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) broke up bullishly to a new all-time high of $237 on Friday, but ran into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down about 3%.

  • By midafternoon, Enphase was holding above the previous all-time high of $229.04 made on Feb. 10, which is a good sign for the bulls.
  • The stock is walking up the eight-day exponential moving average on the hourly-chart. Traders already in a position can use the level as a guide.
  • If Enphase closes the trading session below the $232.50 level the long upper wick may indicate consolidation is needed.
  • Consolidation would also help drop the stock’s relative strength index, which is measuring in at an uncomfortable 78%.
  • There is a large gap below between the $183.38 and $204.04 levels, which may give bullish traders cause for concern because it is likely Enphase will trade down into the range in the future.
  • The low volume on the daily chart on the break to new highs may indicate the top is in temporarily.
  • There is support below at $210 and $196.

