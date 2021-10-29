Quick Take Technical Analysis: Enphase Energy, Inc

Enphase Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) broke up bullishly to a new all-time high of $237 on Friday, but ran into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down about 3%.

By midafternoon, Enphase was holding above the previous all-time high of $229.04 made on Feb. 10, which is a good sign for the bulls.

The stock is walking up the eight-day exponential moving average on the hourly-chart. Traders already in a position can use the level as a guide.

If Enphase closes the trading session below the $232.50 level the long upper wick may indicate consolidation is needed.

Consolidation would also help drop the stock’s relative strength index, which is measuring in at an uncomfortable 78%.

There is a large gap below between the $183.38 and $204.04 levels, which may give bullish traders cause for concern because it is likely Enphase will trade down into the range in the future.

The low volume on the daily chart on the break to new highs may indicate the top is in temporarily.

There is support below at $210 and $196.

