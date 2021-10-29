'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she had coined a new word, “stagflationtory,” which combine two of the most overused words – stagflation and transitory.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) had disappointed in the quarter and it’s time to buy the stock now. “To put it into perspective,” Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) at nine times earnings would be $19 per share, while Volkswagen at nine times earnings next year will be up 50%.

Jon Najarian cited Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE:MRK) as a top pick, while Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).