QQQ
+ 0.00
384.22
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 252.77
60828.66
+ 0.42%
DIA
+ 0.00
357.30
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.07
458.26
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.24
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
168.06
+ 0.01%

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

byCraig Jones
October 29, 2021 7:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Merck, Volkswagen, And This Mega Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she had coined a new word, “stagflationtory,” which combine two of the most overused words – stagflation and transitory.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) had disappointed in the quarter and it’s time to buy the stock now. “To put it into perspective,” Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) at nine times earnings would be $19 per share, while Volkswagen at nine times earnings next year will be up 50%.

Jon Najarian cited Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE:MRK) as a top pick, while Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'

Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'

CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer reacted to quarterly earnings from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Here's What This Investor Thinks 'Could Really Move The Stock' When Amazon Reports Earnings Today

Here's What This Investor Thinks 'Could Really Move The Stock' When Amazon Reports Earnings Today

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has underperformed the market in 2021, trading higher by just 4% year-to-date. read more
Why Apple May Decline On Earnings

Why Apple May Decline On Earnings

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said it was a big week for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). read more
28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” read more