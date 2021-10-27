'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Mattel, CVS, And More

The “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said he expects Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to be able to solve the bottleneck in the supply chain.

Stephanie Link of Hightower named Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) as her pick, citing the company’s beat and raise last week, which was the third time this year.

“Gross margins hold steady, gross billings up 115, trades at 19 times earnings, I like the story,” she said.

Jon Najarian cited CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) as the top pick and said he had bought the 87.50 call that expires Friday because of the unusual activity at higher strikes.

“I like this one going into the end of the week,” he added.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) had hit a new record high.