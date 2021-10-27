fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
379.12
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1455.21
58873.60
-2.41%
DIA
+ 0.02
357.48
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.05
455.91
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.10
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
167.70
-0.01%

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Mattel, CVS, And More

byCraig Jones
October 27, 2021 7:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Mattel, CVS, And More

The “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said he expects Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to be able to solve the bottleneck in the supply chain.

Stephanie Link of Hightower named Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) as her pick, citing the company’s beat and raise last week, which was the third time this year.

“Gross margins hold steady, gross billings up 115, trades at 19 times earnings, I like the story,” she said.

Jon Najarian cited CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) as the top pick and said he had bought the 87.50 call that expires Friday because of the unusual activity at higher strikes.

“I like this one going into the end of the week,” he added.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) had hit a new record high.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Fast Money' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Mastercard, Caterpillar And More

28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” read more
3 Stocks To Play The 'Golden Age For Cybersecurity'

3 Stocks To Play The 'Golden Age For Cybersecurity'

Cybersecurity stocks are positioned to outperform well into 2022, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Ives expects the sector to be "white-hot" amid a shift to the cloud and the increasing prevalence of threats across enterprises and governments. read more
Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s summit on cybersecurity is a step in the right direction and presents a major growth opportunity for vendors in the space. read more