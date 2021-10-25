Pete Najarian Sees This Much Upside For Starbucks Stock

On CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said there was unusual options activity in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Someone bought very short term 56 calls that expire Friday. He added that this was “surrogate for the stock” and that the trade was looking for “a nice pop in the next couple of days into Friday’s expiration.”

Najarian mentioned that he already had the stock in his portfolio and added that he believes there is “$60 on this stock by November.”

Price Action: Shares of Starbucks closed at $114.44 on Friday and are up 11.11% year to date.