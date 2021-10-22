fbpx

QQQ
-3.32
380.59
-0.88%
BTC/USD
-1567.12
60626.03
-2.52%
DIA
+ 0.72
355.24
+ 0.2%
SPY
-0.64
454.23
-0.14%
TLT
+ 1.16
141.40
+ 0.81%
GLD
+ 0.84
165.91
+ 0.5%

Quick Take Technical Analysis: Amazon.com, Inc

byMelanie Schaffer
October 22, 2021 1:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) created a bullish double bottom pattern on Oct. 4 and reversed course into a solid uptrend. The uptrend has been confirmed by a consistent series of higher highs and higher lows, with the most previous higher high printed on Wednesday at $3462.86 and the most recent higher low at $3230.98 on Oct. 12.

  • On Friday, Amazon fell below the $3400 psychological support level, but the bearish action may count as the next higher low.
  • The stock needs to trade up over the Oct. 20 high to continue the uptrend. Above the level there is a gap between $3549.99 and $3580.01 that is likely to be filled.
  • Amazon has resistance above at $3400, 3435.93 and $3462.86 and support below at $3326, $3300 and $3230.98.

amzn_oct._22.pngWant direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Holiday Sales Demonstrate Critical Nature of Omnichannel Presence

Holiday Sales Demonstrate Critical Nature of Omnichannel Presence

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” read more
Why This Robot-Run ETF Of Tesla Fame Is Now Betting On Target And These 2 Home-Improvement Retail Stocks

Why This Robot-Run ETF Of Tesla Fame Is Now Betting On Target And These 2 Home-Improvement Retail Stocks

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, has highlighted its bullishness on the retail sector by including Target Corp. read more
Wedbush Expects Microsoft To Report Earnings Beat For 'Picasso-Like Masterpiece' Quarter, Raises Price Target

Wedbush Expects Microsoft To Report Earnings Beat For 'Picasso-Like Masterpiece' Quarter, Raises Price Target

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT) to deliver another “Picasso-like masterpiece” quarter next week with numbers exceeding Street estimates. read more