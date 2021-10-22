fbpx

Quick Take Technical Analysis: Chewy, Inc

byMelanie Schaffer
October 22, 2021 1:06 pm
Chewy, Inc (NYSE:CHWY) reached a high of $97.74 on Aug. 13 before entering into a steep downtrend, which was exacerbated by a bearish reaction to its second-quarter earnings print on Sept. 2. The stock then hit a bottom on Oct. 12 and bounced up, which indicated a trend change may be in the works.

  • Chewy is now trading in a confirmed uptrend after printing an Oct. 20 high of $67, which was above the previous lower high of $66.52 made on Oct. 7.
  • The stock may be settling into a bull flag pattern on the daily chart, with the pole created between Oct. 12 and Oct. 20 and the flag between Wednesday and Friday.
  • If the bull flag pattern is recognized the measured move, calculated by determining the length of the pole, is about 10%, which indicates Chewy could trade up toward the $71 mark in the future.
  • There is a gap above between $81.37 and $86.60, and because gaps fill about 90% of the time it is likely Chewy will trade up into the range in the future.
  • Chewy must hold above the $61.90 level to maintain the uptrend.
  • There is resistance above at $67.76 and $71.71 and support below at $63.87 and $60.45.

