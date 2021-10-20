BZ Chart Of The Day: If The Ford Rally Over?

They say that markets have memories. And if it’s true, there’s a good chance the rally in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) may be about to end.

A market memory is a reference to a support or resistance level retaining its importance for an extended period of time. In the case of Ford, it may be the $16.25 level.

In early June, shares of Ford ran into a wall of sellers when they reached $16.25. The rally ended, the stock rolled over and a downtrend followed.

Now Ford has reached this important level once again. If the market has a memory, there’s a good chance the stock hits resistance. This could pause or even put an end to the rally.

