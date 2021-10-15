fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.47
365.16
+ 0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 4283.53
61631.47
+ 7.47%
DIA
+ 3.43
345.70
+ 0.98%
SPY
+ 3.09
439.41
+ 0.7%
TLT
-1.11
146.99
-0.76%
GLD
-2.73
170.73
-1.62%

Amazon's Stock Sees A Push Toward Resistance; Could Shares Breakout Soon?

byTyler Bundy
October 15, 2021 12:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Amazon's Stock Sees A Push Toward Resistance; Could Shares Breakout Soon?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading higher Friday, as it trends on multiple social media platforms; at one point, it was the top trending stock on Reddit’s WallStreetBets.

Amazon was up 2.39% at $3378.34 at publication time.

See Also: Is Amazon A Long-Term Story Facing Short-Term Headwinds?

Amazon Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be heading toward resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The $3,500 price level has held as resistance in the past and may continue to in the future. The higher low trendline is somewhere the stock has always been able to find support and may again in the future.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely seeing a period of bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing the past few days and sits at 55. This push higher saw more buyers entering the stock, and now the buying pressure outweighs the selling pressure.

amzndaily10-15-21.png

What’s Next For Amazon?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to push higher in the triangle pattern and break above resistance. After a break of resistance, bulls would like to see the stock be able to consolidate above the resistance level for a possible further bullish push.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock start to dip and fall back to the higher low trendline. A break below this trendline could cause the stock to see a long-term trend change and a strong bearish push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Amazon A Long-Term Story Facing Short-Term Headwinds?

Is Amazon A Long-Term Story Facing Short-Term Headwinds?

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a good long-term investment, but the stock is lacking upside potential in the short-term, Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he liked Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) very much, but that it was not a highflyer. read more
This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Shed Facebook Stake And Counts Tesla, Apple And These Stocks Among Top Holdings

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Shed Facebook Stake And Counts Tesla, Apple And These Stocks Among Top Holdings

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: QRFT) has retained its holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Amazon.com, GE, GM, Intel, 3M And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Amazon.com, GE, GM, Intel, 3M And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included a Detroit automaker and a retailer "firing on all cylinders." read more