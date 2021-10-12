fbpx

Is Amazon A Long-Term Story Facing Short-Term Headwinds?

byAdam Eckert
October 12, 2021 1:44 pm
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a good long-term investment, but the stock is lacking upside potential in the short-term, Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Link has been using Amazon as a source of cash by selling shares when other investment opportunities arise. 

Short-Term Pressure: Amazon is facing short-term headwinds including wage pressures, logistics cost issues and tough comparisons, she said.

"I just think that I'll get a better opportunity, maybe to add it back should you see a pullback. I just don't see a catalyst to own this thing maybe into next year," said Link.

Long-Term Story: The long-term outlook on Amazon is very compelling as the retail e-commerce space is expected to grow to a $7 trillion TAM by 2026, Link said.

The cloud space is also growing at incredible rates and only 15% of the workloads are currently in the cloud, she added. 

Link described the cloud space as being "on fire" and said there is "ample room" for Amazon to grow in that space.  Amazon's digital advertising business also has a lot of upside potential in the long-term, she noted. 

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as high as $3,773 and as low as $2,881 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.09% at $3,249.16 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.

