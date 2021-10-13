Cramer Recommends To Hold Doximity, Avoid This Industry And Buy This Stock

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that although Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS) was a great company, it’s the kind of stock “that people have turned on.” He recommended holding Doximity for the long run, noting it's “how you make money.”

People are not buying Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) but are purchasing its rapid COVID-19 test, BinaxNOW, Cramer said, adding that COVID was going to be here for a long time. Although BinaxNOW’s preannouncement wasn't good, the pharma major has got “so many other things going for it.”

Cramer pointed out that Abbott wasn't a BinaxNOW story. He has liked the company for several years.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is run by Irwin Simon, who used to be the CEO at Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN). While saying he liked Simon very much, the "Mad Money" host commented that he didn’t like the cannabis industry. He does like the industrial real estate segment of the industry, but that’s a REIT.

Cramer noted that recruitment companies are very important in the current environment. Although Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has rallied, it could go higher, he added.