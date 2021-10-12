Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he liked Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) very much, but that it was not a highflyer. CEO Jeff Gennette was doing a phenomenal job and the stock could reach $30 if the vaccination drive picks up the pace and reaches where it should have, he added. Although the stock has moved, the rally isn’t over.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been around. Although it seems like the company is making a comeback, it’s been “two steps forward, two steps back,” Cramer said. “I’m not going there,” he added.

Cramer noted Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had “fallen out of favor.” Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is stiff competition for the company. Chewy offers specialized treatment and it’s a good stock, he said. “I’m not going to back away from Chewy,” Cramer commented.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is out of favor, Cramer said. He recommended owning the stock “strictly as a speculation, nothing else.”

For those seeking to invest in infrastructure, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is better than Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Cramer said. However, he added that he liked Caterpillar.