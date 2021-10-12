fbpx

QQQ
-0.49
358.88
-0.14%
BTC/USD
-854.58
56616.77
-1.49%
DIA
+ 0.35
344.63
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.11
434.58
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 1.17
140.36
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.97
162.95
+ 0.59%

Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

byCraig Jones
October 12, 2021 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he liked Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) very much, but that it was not a highflyer. CEO Jeff Gennette was doing a phenomenal job and the stock could reach $30 if the vaccination drive picks up the pace and reaches where it should have, he added. Although the stock has moved, the rally isn’t over.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been around. Although it seems like the company is making a comeback, it’s been “two steps forward, two steps back,” Cramer said. “I’m not going there,” he added.

Cramer noted Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had “fallen out of favor.” Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is stiff competition for the company. Chewy offers specialized treatment and it’s a good stock, he said. “I’m not going to back away from Chewy,” Cramer commented.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is out of favor, Cramer said. He recommended owning the stock “strictly as a speculation, nothing else.”

For those seeking to invest in infrastructure, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is better than Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Cramer said. However, he added that he liked Caterpillar.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why These Investors Just Bought Amazon Stock And Call Options

Why These Investors Just Bought Amazon Stock And Call Options

Some investors are starting to get bullish on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), as it has lagged the overall markets, trading essentially flat year-to-date. read more
Cramer Sees Apple And These Stocks As Buys Amid Pullback As 'They Are Truly Best Of Breed'

Cramer Sees Apple And These Stocks As Buys Amid Pullback As 'They Are Truly Best Of Breed'

CNBC host Jim Cramer said long-term investors should buy shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: read more
3 Underperforming Consumer Stocks Present A Nice Buying Opportunity Right Now

3 Underperforming Consumer Stocks Present A Nice Buying Opportunity Right Now

Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello sees an opportunity for upside in three consumer stocks that have underperformed so far this year, she said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
If GameStop Focuses On Its Long-Term Plan, 'The Stock Could Definitely Fly,' Analytics Specialist Says

If GameStop Focuses On Its Long-Term Plan, 'The Stock Could Definitely Fly,' Analytics Specialist Says

As GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) prepares to release its earnings results, a long-term plan may be the focus of some investors. The numbers the company reports aren't as interesting as the long-term outlook, Thinknum co-founder Justin Zhen said Wednesday on CNBC. read more