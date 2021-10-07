Biotricity Launches Cardiac Application For Samsung's Watch4 Series

Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ:BTCY) announced the upcoming release of the Biocare Cardiac application to be used with Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series.

Biocare is a personal cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease.

The application continuously collects users' daily activities and provides critical information on their heart performance to understand better and manage heart conditions.

The new application is designed to help patients between doctor visits by engaging them in lifestyle management activities to help their doctors make diagnoses augmented with daily medical data related to ECG, SpO2, heart rate, weight, and details on fitness and exercise.

The application can be used as part of Biotricity's complete cardiac solution, including:

Biocare Telemed: a virtual clinic platform to receive care from cardiac physicians remotely.

a virtual clinic platform to receive care from cardiac physicians remotely. Bioflux Diagnostics: mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of ECG information.

mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of ECG information. Biokit: a personal medical device kit bundled for home use.

Galaxy Watch4 Series is equipped with an advanced suite of health and wellness features, including the ability to detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure blood oxygen level, calculate body composition, and track physical activity.

This is Samsung's first smartwatch to feature the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google.

Price Action: BTCY shares are up 11.6% at $3.08 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Louis PL via Wikimedia