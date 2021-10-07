fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
359.67
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1537.35
53777.65
-2.78%
DIA
+ 0.05
344.07
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.03
434.93
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.39
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
165.05
-0.01%

Aspen Technology Shares Jump Premarket On Potential Software Merger Deal With Emerson Electric

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 7, 2021 7:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Aspen Technology Shares Jump Premarket On Potential Software Merger Deal With Emerson Electric
  • Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) is discussing a deal to merge its software assets with Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) to create an industrial software giant, Bloomberg reports.
  • The financial terms remain unknown.
  • Emerson aims to gain majority control of the combined entity for its shareholders.
  • Aspen would keep its public listing. Its management will stay on and run the combined software entity.
  • In 2020, Emerson agreed to acquire Open Systems International for $1.6 billion.
  • Aspen manufactures software for companies in industries. It has previously considered a range of options, including a sale of all or part of the company. 
  • Price Action: AZPN shares are trading higher by 13.1% at $141.99 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2017 May Finally Be The Year The Market Takes A Liking To Check Point Software

For Intuit, It's All About The Transition To Recurring Revenue

Thursday Earnings: A Preview For Nordstrom, Applied Materials & Aspen Technology

Earnings Preview: Rockwell Automation's EPS, Revenue Expected to Rise