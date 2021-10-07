Aspen Technology Shares Jump Premarket On Potential Software Merger Deal With Emerson Electric
- Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) is discussing a deal to merge its software assets with Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) to create an industrial software giant, Bloomberg reports.
- The financial terms remain unknown.
- Emerson aims to gain majority control of the combined entity for its shareholders.
- Aspen would keep its public listing. Its management will stay on and run the combined software entity.
- In 2020, Emerson agreed to acquire Open Systems International for $1.6 billion.
- Aspen manufactures software for companies in industries. It has previously considered a range of options, including a sale of all or part of the company.
- Price Action: AZPN shares are trading higher by 13.1% at $141.99 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.