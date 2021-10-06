fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.37
356.01
+ 0.38%
BTC/USD
+ 3383.02
54855.01
+ 6.57%
DIA
-0.35
343.48
-0.1%
SPY
+ 0.13
432.97
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.56
143.02
+ 0.39%
GLD
+ 0.28
164.32
+ 0.17%

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

byAdam Eckert
October 6, 2021 12:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

Traders are starting to bet there's upside for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares in the short-term after the stock fell more than 10% over the last month.

After noticing the increased call buying activity on Tuesday, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian decided to follow the traders into the short-dated Apple call options.

When Apple stock fell below $140, "we saw people starting to nibble. Well, they took bigger and bigger bites today," Najarian said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

The increased call buying activity was in Apple call options at the $142 strike that expire this week.

Related Link: What Are The Investors Doing With Apple

Najarian saw similar call buying activity in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) before it "zoomed to the upside." Netflix shows that people aren't selling everything when the market sells off, rather they are being selective, he said, adding it seems Apple is another one of the tech names "that's not getting wrecked."

"Apple is certainly one where we saw unusual activity today and I added to some of those calls," Najarian said.

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $157.26 and as low as $107.32 over a 52-week period.

The stock is down 0.97% at $139.76 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip In Apple And Microsoft?

Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip In Apple And Microsoft?

With the Nasdaq down more than 7.5% from its highs, is now the right time to buy the dip? read more
Why (And When) Apple Stock Will Reach $200 Per Share

Why (And When) Apple Stock Will Reach $200 Per Share

The recent pullback among tech stocks will likely prove to be a great buying opportunity, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more
Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." read more
Wedbush Analyst Provides Outlook On Apple Stock Given Strong Early Demand For iPhones

Wedbush Analyst Provides Outlook On Apple Stock Given Strong Early Demand For iPhones

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) updated product line featuring new iPhones and iPads are launching in stores Friday and early demand looks strong, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.  read more