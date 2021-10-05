What Are The Investors Doing With Apple

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 270 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45.56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54.44% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 126 are puts, for a total amount of $14,900,273 and 144, calls, for a total amount of $12,528,971.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $85.0 to $195.0 for Apple in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Apple big money options trades today is 1,458,405 with a total volume of 3,295,848.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $135.00 $472.5K 7.7K 3.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $406.8K 12.9K 1.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $135.00 $339.1K 7.7K 2.6K AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $145.00 $230.0K 82.8K 2.2K AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $112.50 $218.7K 17.1K 1.5K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 66,410,538, the price of AAPL is up 1.49% over the last 24 hours at $141.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $175.0.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $198.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.