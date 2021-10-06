fbpx

Bulls, Bears Can Both Find A Way To Play Apple, Sunrun, Zoom Video Stocks

byMelanie Schaffer
October 6, 2021 1:00 pm
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have recently been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.

  • For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock is likely to continue downwards. Aggressive traders may decide to short the stock at the upper trendline and exit the trade at the lower trendline.
  • Bullish traders will want to watch for a break up from the upper descending trendline, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks up from a descending channel, it's a powerful reversal signal and indicates a rally is likely in the cards.
  • See Also: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Apple Chart: Apple's stock has been trading within a descending channel since Sept. 24, making consistent lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart. To reverse the trend, Apple will need to break up from the channel and make a higher high above Tuesday's high of $142.24.

aapl_oct._6.png

The Sunrun Chart: Sunrun has been trading in a steady downtrend between two parallel lines since Sept. 2. Before being able to break up bullishly from the pattern Sunrun will need to regain a support level at the $42 mark.

run_oct._6.png

The Zoom Chart: Zoom has been trading in a falling channel since Sept. 10. On Oct. 1 the stock attempted to break up bullishly from the pattern but created a bearish double top formation near the $275 level and was subsequently pushed back down into the channel. The stock has support below at $244.54, which could act as a spot for a potential bounce. zm_oct._6.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

Related Articles

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

Traders are starting to bet there's upside for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in the short-term after the stock fell more than 10% over the last month. read more
Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip In Apple And Microsoft?

Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip In Apple And Microsoft?

With the Nasdaq down more than 7.5% from its highs, is now the right time to buy the dip? read more
Facebook Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Alibaba, Tesla, Tilray And These Are Other Top Trends

Facebook Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Alibaba, Tesla, Tilray And These Are Other Top Trends

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), Alibaba Gro read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included FAANG stock picks and aerospace and automotive giants. read more