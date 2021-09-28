fbpx

QQQ
-10.48
380.83
-2.83%
BTC/USD
-1309.52
41851.38
-3.03%
DIA
-5.64
354.25
-1.62%
SPY
-8.72
451.36
-1.97%
TLT
-2.28
148.65
-1.56%
GLD
-1.54
165.18
-0.94%

Why This Investor Sold General Motors, Bought This EV Stock

byAdam Eckert
September 28, 2021 4:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Investor Sold General Motors, Bought This EV Stock

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss recently sold his General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stock and bought Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) instead, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Weiss told CNBC he saw an opportunity to get out of General Motors and use the cash to add to his Volkswagen position when the stock traded down near the $30 level last week. 

Volkswagen is about two multiples cheaper than General Motors, Weiss said, adding the company is growing faster than General Motors and provides investors with a dividend yield of 1.8%. 

See Also: Where General Motors Stands With Analysts

The most important factor that led to the stock swap is Volkswagen's commitment to electric vehicles, he said.

"Most Importantly, they had committed $50 billion to EVs way before GM, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and anybody else."

Volkswagen will be the leading electric vehicle seller in the world by the end of 2021 or 2022, Weiss said. 

He described the company's electric vehicle models as "excellent" and said Volkswagen's entire lineup will be electric "way before" the rest of the competition.

GM, VWAGY Price Action: General Motors stock lost 0.73% Tuesday, closing at $52.85, while Volkswagen stock was down 1.25% at $31.72. 

Photo: Stan Petersen from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ford's Stock Looks To Be Breaking Out Of A Pattern And Reversing

Ford's Stock Looks To Be Breaking Out Of A Pattern And Reversing

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company announced it spent $250 million to expand its new factory. The new factory will produce the battery-powered F-150 Lightning to tap into the demand surge for electric vehicles. read more
This Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker's OTC Stock Has Given Better 1-Year Returns Than Tesla, Nio And Ford

This Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker's OTC Stock Has Given Better 1-Year Returns Than Tesla, Nio And Ford

The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF) over-the-counter stock has fetched far more handsome 1-year returns than homegrown rival Nio Inc (NYSE: read more
'Mr. Wonderful' Buys Ford Shares After Taking Delivery Of F-150: Will He Buy More?

'Mr. Wonderful' Buys Ford Shares After Taking Delivery Of F-150: Will He Buy More?

Kevin O'Leary has owned General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) stock for a while, but "Mr. read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. read more