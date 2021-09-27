Could These Catalysts Help Disney Stock Outperform In Q4 And Beyond?

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is a stock that investors should check out in the fourth quarter and beyond, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Disney stock has been flat year-to-date, so it may present a good buying opportunity at current levels, Vingiello told CNBC.

"I think there are some great growth drivers here for the company in the reopening, but over the long-term as well."

A Short-Term Disney Catalyst: Disney could see its park attendance numbers increase if children begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19, Vingiello said.

Although park attendance numbers have been pretty good, child vaccinations could be a "game-changer" for the company, she added.

A Long-Term Disney Catalyst: It's possible that Disney could shorten the window of time that new film releases are available in theaters, Vingiello said. By doing so, the company could better capitalize on its robust Disney+ audience, she noted.

Disney+ is Disney's subscription video on-demand streaming service. The company has seen its Disney+ subscriber base grow to over 100 million users this year.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.41% at $178.50 Monday afternoon.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.