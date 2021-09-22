Endo Launches Generic Version Of Pfizer's Smoking Cessation Pill
- Endo International plc's (NASDAQ:ENDP) operating company, Par Pharmaceutical Inc, has begun shipping the generic version of Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) Chantix (varenicline), 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets.
- Chantix is a prescription medicine to help adults stop smoking.
- Par's varenicline is currently the only available FDA-approved generic version of Chantix in the U.S.
- According to IQVIA, Chantix tablet sales were approximately $1 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ENDP stock is up 8.33% at $2.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
