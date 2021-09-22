fbpx

Endo Launches Generic Version Of Pfizer's Smoking Cessation Pill

Vandana Singh
September 22, 2021
Endo Launches Generic Version Of Pfizer's Smoking Cessation Pill
  • Endo International plc's (NASDAQ:ENDP) operating company, Par Pharmaceutical Inchas begun shipping the generic version of Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) Chantix (varenicline), 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets.
  • Chantix is a prescription medicine to help adults stop smoking.
  • Related Content: Pfizer Pulls Out Additional Lots Of It Anti-Smoking Pill.
  • Par's varenicline is currently the only available FDA-approved generic version of Chantix in the U.S.
  • According to IQVIA, Chantix tablet sales were approximately $1 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. 
  • Price Action: ENDP stock is up 8.33% at $2.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

