Pfizer Pulls Out Additional Lots Of It Anti-Smoking Pill
- Impurity concerns have prompted Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to pull another four Chantix lots in the U.S., bringing up to 16 batches of its total recall.
- The latest action covers a quartet of 0.5/1-mg tablets, and as earlier Chantix recalls, this too stems from impurities discovered in the drugs that are above Pfizer's approved daily limit.
- Multiple Chantix doses are currently in shortage as the company conducts product testing, the FDA says.
- In the meantime, the regulator has summoned Apotex to export its generic Chantix product from Canada to the States.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.61% at $49.20 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
