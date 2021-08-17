 Skip to main content

Pfizer Pulls Out Additional Lots Of It Anti-Smoking Pill
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
  • Impurity concerns have prompted Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to pull another four Chantix lots in the U.S., bringing up to 16 batches of its total recall. 
  • The latest action covers a quartet of 0.5/1-mg tablets, and as earlier Chantix recalls, this too stems from impurities discovered in the drugs that are above Pfizer's approved daily limit.
  • Related: FDA Supports Limited Distribution Of Pfizer's Antismoking Pill, Chantix.
  • Multiple Chantix doses are currently in shortage as the company conducts product testing, the FDA says. 
  • In the meantime, the regulator has summoned Apotex to export its generic Chantix product from Canada to the States.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.61% at $49.20 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

