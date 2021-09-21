Neuronetics' NeuroStar Mental Health Therapy Shows Better Safety Over H-Coil TMS
- Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) has announced that a peer-reviewed paper showed significantly lower seizure risk with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health than with TMS treatments that claim deeper stimulation with H-Coil technology.
- The journal surveyed approximately 500 members of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) about seizures in their practice.
- A total of 125 surveys were evaluated, which included 586,656 TMS treatment sessions.
- "While the overall occurrence of seizures with all TMS treatments is low, this study showed that the real-world risk for seizure was 52 to 90 times higher with H-coil TMS treatment than with NeuroStar treatment," stated Cory Anderson, VP, Clinical Affairs & Interim VP, R&D, Neuronetics.
- NeuroStar, an advanced therapy system, is a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults, with over four million treatments delivered.
