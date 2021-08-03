 Skip to main content

Neuronetics Stock Plunges As Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations; Underwhelming Q3 Revenue Outlook

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 11:53am   Comments
  • Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIMreported Q2 EPS loss of $(0.29) lower than $(0.41) posted a year ago, but missing the consensus of $(0.24).
  • Revenue of $14.2 million, missed the consensus of $14.72 million, increased 46% Y/Y primarily due to increased U.S. treatment session revenue.
  • Treatment session revenue reached $10.8 million, +65% Y/Y comparable to second quarter 2019 revenue, primarily driven by increased per click treatment session volume.
  • U.S. treatment session revenue per active site was $12,001 compared to $7,406 during the second quarter of 2020.
  • Revenues from NeuroStar Therapy System increased 10% Y/Y to $2.6 million because of the higher average selling price and sold 37 systems in the quarter (35 in Q2 2020).
  • The gross margin improved to 80.6%, increasing approximately 440 basis points from Q2 of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $115.8 million.
  • Outlook: Neuronetics reaffirmed an FY21 revenue outlook of $59 million - $63 million. For Q3, it forecasts sales of $15 million - $16 million, lower than the $16.51 million consensus.
  • Price Action: STIM shares are down 42.8% at $7.45 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

