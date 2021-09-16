3 Underperforming Consumer Stocks Present A Nice Buying Opportunity Right Now

Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello sees an opportunity for upside in three consumer stocks that have underperformed so far this year, she said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

TJX: Vingiello said she doesn't usually have exposure to traditional brick-and-mortar retail, but TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is a stock with upside potential from current levels.

"We think there is a great opportunity, not only with the quality of their retail, but also from a margin perspective," she said. "Management should really be able to improve margins over time."

Many direct competitors of TJX companies have closed doors which widens the opportunity for the company, she noted.

AMZN: Vingiello expects to continue to see an accelerated shift toward online retail, so Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a great stock to own.

Retail, in general, is an area that has shown continued strength, showcased by the numbers this morning, VIngiello said.

The economic report Thursday showed that retail sales increased 0.7% in August versus expectations for a decline of 0.8%.

BKNG: Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) is a play on a return to travel and leisure-related activities, Vingiello said.

Although travel picked up in the second quarter, she noted that there may be a pause in the progression during the current quarter. By next year, she expects travel to be "back on track."

Booking Holdings presents a good opportunity to add exposure at current levels, she said: "All of those names have really lagged this year and we think there is still a lot of opportunity."

Price Action: TJX Companies was up 1.30% at $70.38, Amazon was up 0.19% at $3,482.24 and Booking Holdings was down 1.39% at $2,342.91.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.