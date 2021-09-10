T2 Biosystems' Stock Jumps As Its COVID-19 Molecular Test Can Detect Mu, Iota Variants
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) announced that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is capable of detecting the Mu (B.1.621) and Iota (B.1.526) variants, which were recently confirmed to be present in the U.S.
- Also Read: T2 Biosystems Q2 Earnings Edges Wall Street Estimates On Higher Test Panels Volumes, Expects Lower COVID-19 Test Sales In FY21.
- The T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which has demonstrated clinical sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 100%, provides results in under two hours utilizing an upper respiratory swab sample.
- The test runs on the Company's T2Dx Instrument, which can perform seven tests simultaneously and up to sixty samples per day.
- The same T2Dx Instrument is also capable of running the FDA-cleared T2Bacteria Panel and T2Candida Panel.
- These panels are the only FDA-cleared assays for detecting sepsis-causing bacterial and fungal pathogens directly from whole blood in three to five hours, without the need to wait days for blood culture results.
- Price Action: TTOO shares are up 25.8% at $1.09 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
