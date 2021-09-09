Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Clover Health is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 730 mentions over 24 hours leading to press time early Thursday, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) with 615 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Videogame retailer GameStop and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 566 and 159 mentions, respectively.

Apart from athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica and uranium producer Cameco, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), aerospace company Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB), sports data and technology company Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) and tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Why It Matters: Clover Health’s shares are seeing high volatility, falling more than 12% on Wednesday after gaining more than 22% in the previous session. The company is seen as a potential short squeeze candidate by many on the forum.

GameStop’s shares fell almost 9% in extended trading after the company reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, while the quarterly loss was wider than estimates.

Lululemon Athletica’s shares gained almost 14% in the extended trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

Genius Sports reported a loss for the second quarter that widened from the year-ago period, while revenue more than doubled year-over-year.

Price Action: Clover Health shares closed 12.5% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $9.45.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed 0.1% lower in the regular trading session at $450.91 and further declined another 0.1% in the after-hours session to $450.38.

GameStop’s shares closed 0.1% lower in the regular trading session at $198.80, but fell 8.8% in the after-hours session to $181.40.