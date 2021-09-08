 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Shares Fall On Q2 EPS Miss, Revenue Beat
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
GameStop Shares Fall On Q2 EPS Miss, Revenue Beat

A leading video game retailer reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday and shared a brief company update.

What Happened: GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) reported net sales of $1.18 billion in the second quarter. The total was up 26% year-over-year and came in ahead of the Street estimate of $1.12 billion.

Earnings came in at a loss of 76 cents per share, which missed estimates by 10 cents.

GameStop ended the quarter with cash of $1.78 billion. The company reports it has no long-term debt, other than a $47.5 million loan that is associated with the French government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Link: Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings 

GameStop said it continued to invest in long-term growth initiatives including expanding the company’s product catalog, enhancing its fulfillment network and adding talent to the company.

In the second quarter, GameStop entered into a lease for a new Reno, Nevada fulfillment center that is 530,000 square feet. The fulfillment center will help the company span both coasts of the U.S.

A new customer care center in Florida was also signed to a lease as the company starts to build out its U.S. customer care operations.

GameStop will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares are down 2.3% to $194.20 in after-hours trading.

Photo: Dwight Burdette on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings
GameStop Forms Bullish Pattern Heading Into Earnings: Will This Time Be Different?
If GameStop Focuses On Its Long-Term Plan, 'The Stock Could Definitely Fly,' Analytics Specialist Says
GameStop's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Beige Book
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: video gamesEarnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com