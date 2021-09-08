fbpx

QQQ
-1.73
383.84
-0.45%
BTC/USD
-6356.08
46307.82
-12.07%
DIA
-0.88
352.32
-0.25%

Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings

byAdam Eckert
September 8, 2021 2:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian is holding call options on GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) through the company's earnings report, he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Najarian's Thesis: There isn't a lot of volume on the stock ahead of its earnings report, but the options activity shows traders are expecting about a 13% move, Najarian said.

The implied volatility of the options contracts is about 30% lower than it was the last time GameStop reported quarterly earnings, he said.

Related Link: GameStop Forms Bullish Pattern Heading Into Earnings: Will This Time Be Different?

The setup is similar to the one that Najarian saw ahead of Walt Disney Co's (NYSE:DIS) earnings. When Disney reported its financial results on Aug. 12, the stock popped on the company's top and bottom-line beat.

"Have [traders] not put enough into the possibility of a bigger move? We'll see tonight. That's why I'm willing to hold these calls," Najarian said.

GameStop is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the market closes today.

GME Price Action: GameStop has traded as high as $483 and as low as $5.87 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.31% at $196.40 at the time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Chris Harvey, the head of equity strategy at  Wells Fargo Securities, on Friday told CNBC he believes the software sector is a crowded place and that media and entertainment are set to see a record rally. read more
Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney Stock? These Investors Think So

Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney Stock? These Investors Think So

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was featured as the call of the day Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney At Current Levels: 'The Greatest Story Ever Told'

Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney At Current Levels: 'The Greatest Story Ever Told'

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was named a top pick for the second half of the year by Morgan Stanley. The firm expects Disney to benefit from seasonality, new market launches and an improved content offering. read more
Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Disney Calls Ahead Of Earnings

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Disney Calls Ahead Of Earnings

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) could surprise to the upside when it reports earnings later today, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more