Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian is holding call options on GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) through the company's earnings report, he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Najarian's Thesis: There isn't a lot of volume on the stock ahead of its earnings report, but the options activity shows traders are expecting about a 13% move, Najarian said.

The implied volatility of the options contracts is about 30% lower than it was the last time GameStop reported quarterly earnings, he said.

Related Link: GameStop Forms Bullish Pattern Heading Into Earnings: Will This Time Be Different?

The setup is similar to the one that Najarian saw ahead of Walt Disney Co's (NYSE:DIS) earnings. When Disney reported its financial results on Aug. 12, the stock popped on the company's top and bottom-line beat.

"Have [traders] not put enough into the possibility of a bigger move? We'll see tonight. That's why I'm willing to hold these calls," Najarian said.

GameStop is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the market closes today.

GME Price Action: GameStop has traded as high as $483 and as low as $5.87 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.31% at $196.40 at the time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.