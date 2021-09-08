fbpx

QQQ
-1.82
383.93
-0.48%
BTC/USD
-6363.89
46300.01
-12.08%
DIA
-0.97
352.41
-0.28%
SPY
-0.96
452.42
-0.21%
TLT
+ 1.02
145.91
+ 0.69%
GLD
-0.05
167.76
-0.03%

GameStop Forms Bullish Pattern Heading Into Earnings: Will This Time Be Different?

byMelanie Schaffer
September 8, 2021 1:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GameStop Forms Bullish Pattern Heading Into Earnings: Will This Time Be Different?

GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) is set to print its second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday. After the video game and electronics retailer reported a first-quarter earnings beat on June 9, the stock fell 20% the following day and entered into a months-long downtrend.

The stock remains popular within various Reddit communities and continues to trend in the r/WallStreetBets and r/Superstonk forums with users hoping the reaction to this earnings print will be different. u/Ging9tailedjecht posted a meme with the heading, "The past is not always indicative of future performance. We may rip… We may rip hard. **Buckle Up**."

On Wednesday GameStop's stock was trading down providing a dip for those who want to take a position to hold through the earnings print. Taking a position in a stock before a known news event, especially earnings, is risky because a stock can soar on a miss and plummet on a beat. Often times the guidance a company provides for the subsequent quarter is more important than revenue and EPS numbers because the market is generally forward-looking.

See Also: Is GameStop a Buy Right Now?

The GameStop Chart: Following its last earnings print GameStop fell into descending channel and made consistent lower highs and lower lows until reaching $145.22. On Aug. 23 GameStop’s stock broke bullishly up from the channel and ran over 40% higher over two trading days before entering into a five-day period of consolidation.

On Sept. 1 the stock attempted to close the trading day up above a support and resistance level at $225.88 but failed. Since then, GameStop has traded lower into another descending channel pattern. Descending channel patterns are considered bullish from a technical standpoint indicating GameStop’s stock could break up bullishly from the pattern, just as it did in August, at some point in the future.

GameStop has a gap overhead between about $288 and $296. Gaps fill 90% of the time and it's likely GameStop will trade back up into the range in the future.

On Wednesday GameStop hit a support level at $189.20 and bounced. The level also aligns with the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA), which provided extra support. GameStop is being held down by the eight-day EMA, however, and will need to regain the level to avoid causing the eight-day EMA to cross below the 21-day.

GameStop is trading about 35% above the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bullish for the long term. The 200-day SMA is also trending upwards which is a good sign for the bulls.

  • Bulls want to see big bullish volume come in and push GameStop up through the top descending trendline of the channel and through an upper resistance level at $209. If the stock can regain the level as support, it could trade up toward the $225 mark.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume drive GameStop’s stock down below the $189 area. If the stock loses the level as support, it could fall toward $169.

gme_sept._8.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings

Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian is holding call options on GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) through the company's earnings report, he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
If GameStop Focuses On Its Long-Term Plan, 'The Stock Could Definitely Fly,' Analytics Specialist Says

If GameStop Focuses On Its Long-Term Plan, 'The Stock Could Definitely Fly,' Analytics Specialist Says

As GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) prepares to release its earnings results, a long-term plan may be the focus of some investors. The numbers the company reports aren't as interesting as the long-term outlook, Thinknum co-founder Justin Zhen said Wednesday on CNBC. read more
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: read more
Clover Health Sees A Breakout Above Resistance: What's Next?

Clover Health Sees A Breakout Above Resistance: What's Next?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares are trading higher Tuesday. read more