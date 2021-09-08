fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
382.11
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-6296.18
46367.72
-11.96%
DIA
+ 0.02
351.42
+ 0.01%

ADMA Biologics' Aseptic Fill-Finish Machine Scores FDA Approval

byVandana Singh
September 8, 2021 8:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
ADMA Biologics' Aseptic Fill-Finish Machine Scores FDA Approval
  • The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ:ADMA) in-house aseptic fill-finish machine, the VanRx SA25.
  • Related Content: ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility.
  • With the VanRx operational, the Company expects a meaningful improvement in gross margins, enhanced patient supply consistency, accelerated inventory production cycle times, and increased control and visibility of commercial product lot releases.
  • The approval of the VanRx will also provide ADMA with the opportunity to onboard new fill-finish contract manufacturing opportunities with third parties. 
  • The VanRx fill-finish machine utilizes a closed isolator design that removes human interventions and provides safe drug products for patients.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ADMA shares are up 10.2% at $1.40 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility

ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility

ADMA Biologics Breaks Downtrend And May Rally

ADMA Biologics Breaks Downtrend And May Rally

After a painful two months, shareholders of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) may finally have something the be happy about. The downtrend in the stock that began in February has ended. read more
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: ADMA Biologics

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: ADMA Biologics

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more