ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility
- The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ:ADMA) BioCenters plasma collection facility in Maryville, Tennessee.
- The plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in Q4 of 2020.
- With today's approval, the facility is now licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.
- ADMA has eight plasma collection facilities, including three FDA-approved facilities. Five of those facilities are now open and collecting plasma, and two additional marketing applications are anticipated over the remainder of 2021.
- In total, ADMA remains on track to have 10 or more FDA-approved plasma collection facilities by 2024.
- Price Action: ADMA shares are up 13.4% at $1.69 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
