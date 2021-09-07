fbpx

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Trading Week

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 7, 2021 6:16 am
Heading into a new trading week after the holiday weekend, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are among the most-discussed stocks.

What Happened: Clover Health emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum with 257 mentions as of Monday night, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) with 151 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Video-game retailer GameStop and movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 82 and 44 mentions, respectively.

Apart from electric vehicle maker Tesla and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT), cybersecurity company IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

See Also: Here Is Why Apple Employees Are Not Happy With CEO Tim Cook

Why It Matters: Clover Health, which has 15.2% of its total float held short, is seeing high interest on the WSB forum. A post on the forum noted that Clover could be setting up for a short squeeze that will be the mother of all short squeezes (MOASS) when it happens.

GameStop’s shares closed more than 5% lower on Friday. The company will report its second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining gained almost 19.5% on Friday. The company said in a production update that it mined 326 bitcoin during the month of August and also held 4,450 tokens of the apex cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

Price Action: Clover Health shares closed 0.3% lower in Friday’s trading at $8.84, while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed less than 0.1% lower at $453.08.

GameStop’s shares closed more than 5% lower in Friday’s trading at $202.75.

Read Next: Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

