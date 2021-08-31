Elys Game Technology Shares Rally On Securing DC Sports Betting License
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) has received official sports betting license from the district of Colombia.
- The district of Colombia approved legislation back in December 2018 to allow its lottery to administer legal sports betting.
- Elys is expecting to leverage its experience of two decades in sports betting in Italy to grow its presence in the U.S.
- In July, Elys agreed to acquire Bookmakers Company US LLC, a Nevada limited liability company doing business as U.S. Bookmaking.
- Price Action: ELYS shares are trading higher by 30.45% at $6.04 on the last check Tuesday.
