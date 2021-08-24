Former Veteran NYSE Trader David Green's Tuesday Trades: Alibaba, Moderna, Airbnb, AMD, and Robinhood

Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Tuesday morning, and the long-time trader made some trades in some big-name stocks such as Alibaba Group Holding Inc (NYSE:BABA), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), Advanced Micro Deviced, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Alibaba’s stock ripped higher Tuesday morning, opening at $169 a share, more than 4% higher than shares closed on Monday. The stock continued to trade higher early in the trading session, reaching $172 a share. Green put out multiple orders to buy 100 shares of Alibaba on any dips.

“There goes BABA,” Green said. “We’re seeing a little resistance here, but if I see BABA trading sideways, I think we could see $180 by the end of the week. ”

Green was suggesting selling some of the shares he picked up on Alibaba for a profit at $172.80. The stock ended up breaking through that pivot point, but Green and his trading room still took a profit.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

Moderna

Moderna’s stock opened lower on Tuesday, and is trading well off its highs on Monday. The stock was down as much as 5% on Tuesday, trading around $390 a share.

Airbnb

Airbnb’s stock opened slightly higher than Monday’s close, and then skyrocketing early Tuesday. Shares opened at $147, and then quickly rose to $157, trading up more than 7%.

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD’s stock opened higher on Tuesday, and then quickly gave up gains. Shares of the semiconductor giant opened around $110 a share, and then dropped to below $108 a share. Green put out orders to buy AMD on the dip.

Robinhood

Robinhood’s stock showed strength on Tuesday, Green pointed out. The stock opened up, around $46 a share, and traded higher to the $49 mark. Green got in and out of the stock, taking profits on the way up.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch.

