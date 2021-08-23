Globus Maritime Bags Two New Charter Employments
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) has secured new charter employments of two vessels, M/V Sun Globe & M/V Moon Globe. The charters commenced on August 15, 2021.
- M/V Sun Globe has been chartered to an unrelated party for a gross daily rate of $32,000. The charter has a minimum duration of five months and a maximum of seven months and is expected to generate gross revenue of a minimum ~$4.4 million and a maximum of ~$7.3 million.
- M/V Moon Globe has been chartered to an unrelated party for a gross daily rate of $29,250. The charter has a minimum duration of five months and a maximum of seven months and is expected to generate gross revenue of a minimum ~$4.1 million and a maximum of ~$6.7 million.
- Price Action: GLBS shares are trading higher by 10.4% at $2.86 on the last check Monday.
