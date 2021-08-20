Why Microsoft Is 'One Of The Pillars Of The Market'

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is an important stock for the trajectory of the overall markets, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

The consistency of where Microsoft is going speaks volumes about the broader markets, Najarian said. The company is stealing market share each and every quarter.

Microsoft performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the extension of the run after the pandemic has been extraordinary, Najarian said.

Microsoft continues to adjust which verticals it focuses on, he said, adding that the ability to generate revenue from multiple business segments gives the company an advantage.

"I continually think that this is not only a great stock, but a great leader," Najarian said. "Microsoft is one of the pillars of the market."

Najarian bought Microsoft call options today after seeing unusual call buying activity in the stock with expiration dates ranging from next week all the way to September 2022.

"There's some smart money out there that doesn't think this run is over just yet," he said.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft is making a new all-time high in trading today. The stock was up 2.65% at $304.63 at publication time.

Photo: courtesy of Microsoft.