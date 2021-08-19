Microsoft To Raise Commercial Office 365 Subscription Price In 2022
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will hike the prices of commercial subscriptions to its Microsoft 365, the company blogged.
- It marks Microsoft's first substantive pricing update since the Office 365 launch a decade ago.
- Microsoft has added 24 apps over the years, including Microsoft Teams, Power Apps, Power BI, growing to over 300 million commercial paid seats. It added special features to drive remote working productivity.
- Microsoft did not make any pricing changes for education and consumer products at this time.
- Microsoft's Q4 revenue of $46.2 billion, up 21% Y/Y, beat the consensus of $44.1 billion.
- In a bid to rival Microsoft, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) launched Horizontal Workrooms for a smoother remote working experience.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 2.08% at $296.78 on the last check Thursday.
